Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.