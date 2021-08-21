 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

