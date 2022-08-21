Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.