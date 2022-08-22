Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Part…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's l…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of …
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared fo…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 …