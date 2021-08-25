Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect clear skies…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 1…