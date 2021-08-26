 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News