The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…