Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.