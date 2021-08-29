Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 11:17 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.