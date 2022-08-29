Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.