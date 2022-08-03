Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.