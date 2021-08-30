 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 2:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

