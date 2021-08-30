The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 2:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecas…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at…