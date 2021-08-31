Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.