Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
