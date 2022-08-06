La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mp…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions…