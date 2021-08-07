Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.