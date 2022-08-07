La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
