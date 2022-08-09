La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
