It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear ski…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect per…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Toda…
This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. T…