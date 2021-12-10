Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.