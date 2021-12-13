Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
