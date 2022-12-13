 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

