Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
