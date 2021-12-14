Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.