Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

