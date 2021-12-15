Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Snow likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is a …
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …