It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
