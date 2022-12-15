 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News