Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

