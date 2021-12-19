It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening in La Crosse: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the La Crosse are…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…