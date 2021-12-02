Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.