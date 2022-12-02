Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.