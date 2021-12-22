It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
