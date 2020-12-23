 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

