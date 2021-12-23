Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.