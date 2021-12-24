Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.