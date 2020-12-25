 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.28. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

