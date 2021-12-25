Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.