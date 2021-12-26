 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

