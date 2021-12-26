It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
