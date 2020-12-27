It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.4. 11 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.28. A 15-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 32.15. A 2…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -4.4. A 3-degree low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'…