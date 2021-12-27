 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News