Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.