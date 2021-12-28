 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 8-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

