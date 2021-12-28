It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 8-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is fore…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just a…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32…