Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.59. 24 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.