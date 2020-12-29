It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.59. 24 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.4. 11 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 32.15. A 2…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.28. A 15-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -4.4. A 3-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.9. We'll see a lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…