Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

