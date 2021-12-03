The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.