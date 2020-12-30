 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.93. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News