It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degree…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. It should …
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be …