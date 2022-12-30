Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.