Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect per…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. L…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect te…
This evening in La Crosse: Windy with snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy later. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40…