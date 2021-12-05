Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.