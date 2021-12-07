It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
