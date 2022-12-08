Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
